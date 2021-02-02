Power outages reported as messy winter storm slams into Atlantic Canada

Open this photo in gallery A pedestrian braves the elements in downtown Halifax, on Feb. 2, 2021. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A winter storm is sweeping over the Maritimes, forcing the closure of schools and making driving treacherous.

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of the region, though most of Nova Scotia is bracing for up to 80 millimetres of rain and winds gusting at up to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast.

Power outages were reported this morning along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast and on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for northern New Brunswick, but the snow was expected to transition to ice pellets and rain this afternoon.

Environment Canada says residents of the Saint John River Valley can expect a few hours of freezing rain.

