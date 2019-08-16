 Skip to main content

Canada Power restored after small earthquake hits southeastern Saskatchewan

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Power restored after small earthquake hits southeastern Saskatchewan

ESTERHAZY, Sask
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A small earthquake shook parts of southeastern Saskatchewan Thursday night, knocking out power and rattling homes in the region.

The United States Geological Survey confirms the 4.1-magnitude quake happened 17 kilometres east of Esterhazy around 8:30 p.m.

SaskPower says electricity was knocked out in seven communities, including Esterhazy, Whitewood, Moosomin and Rockanville, although the Crown utility didn’t immediately know if the outage was related to the earthquake.

Story continues below advertisement

Power was restored around 11:30 p.m.

Grant Moore, who owns an acreage southeast of Esterhazy, says the shaking lasted between three and five seconds.

He says no one in his family was hurt, but they will spend today looking for any damage to their home “It shook the chairs and the couch in here and the chimes in the door were shaking and rattling,” said Moore.

“The kids were scared and my mother’s rocking chair started rocking.”

Moore said he can recall a similar earthquake in the area two years ago.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter