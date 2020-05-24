Powwows across Canada being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Open this photo in gallery First Nations dancers dressed in regalia participate in the grand entry on the final day of the 32nd annual Squamish Nation Youth Powwow, in West Vancouver, B.C., on July 14, 2019. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Powwows across Canada are being cancelled due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Indigenous festivals aren’t particularly worried about the long-term impact on their culture, but there are other concerns.

Powwows can be stimulating for the economies of reserves and neighbouring communities as well as small First Nations businesses.

Josee Bourgeois, an Algonquin dancer from Pikwakanagan First Nation outside of Ottawa, is also worried about how the cancelled powwows will affect people individually.

She says that many people use powwows to kick off their summer and that being outside and reuniting with friends and family is good for their mental health.

