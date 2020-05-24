 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Powwows across Canada being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

First Nations dancers dressed in regalia participate in the grand entry on the final day of the 32nd annual Squamish Nation Youth Powwow, in West Vancouver, B.C., on July 14, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Powwows across Canada are being cancelled due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Indigenous festivals aren’t particularly worried about the long-term impact on their culture, but there are other concerns.

Powwows can be stimulating for the economies of reserves and neighbouring communities as well as small First Nations businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Josee Bourgeois, an Algonquin dancer from Pikwakanagan First Nation outside of Ottawa, is also worried about how the cancelled powwows will affect people individually.

She says that many people use powwows to kick off their summer and that being outside and reuniting with friends and family is good for their mental health.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies