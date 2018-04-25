PQ’s Lisee nuances earlier comment about wanting fence near a Quebec-New York border crossing

Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee is nuancing an earlier comment he wants a fence built near a Quebec-New York border crossing that is popular with asylum seekers.

Lisee told reporters before a PQ caucus meeting today the fence should go up at Roxham Road in Hemmingford, near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle crossing.

He said asylum seekers should present themselves elsewhere at the border.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked who would pay for the fence, Lisee replied, “the Mexicans.”

After the caucus meeting, Lisee said Roxham Road should be blocked off with a sign, a cedar hedge or a police officer but only after asylum seekers have been told they should go elsewhere.

Reminded he had earlier used the word ”fence,“ Lisee said he meant a small fence similar to the type found in schools.

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel said earlier this month the number of asylum seekers entering the province from the United States had tripled to 6,074 this year from about 2,000 during the same period in 2017.

Heurtel said the number is expected to increase significantly this summer.