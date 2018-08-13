Preliminary hearing begins for Quebec man accused of double murder in Amber Alert case

A preliminary hearing began Monday for a Quebec man accused of two murders following an Amber Alert last year.

The man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his ex-partner and one of second-degree murder in the slaying of Yvon Lacasse, 71.

Police claim Lacasse was the owner of a vehicle allegedly stolen by the accused during his flight from authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The man’s name is being withheld in order to protect the identity of his son.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect’s son, who was then six years old, after they discovered the body of the child’s mother north of Montreal in September 2017.

Nearly 24 hours later, Ontario Provincial Police arrested the suspect near Renfrew, Ont., where the boy was found safe in a stolen vehicle police said belonged to Lacasse.

Lacasse’s body was found days later, 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.