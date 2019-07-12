Preliminary hearing for Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard resumes in Toronto

A preliminary hearing has resumed in the sex assault case of Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard.

The hearing is taking place in Toronto and will determine whether the case goes to trial.

Hoggard, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

He has asked for his case to be heard by a jury if it goes to trial.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing as well as any information that could identify the two complainants in the case.

Hoggard was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Toronto police have said the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Hedley has been on an indefinite hiatus since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

