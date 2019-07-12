 Skip to main content

Canada Preliminary hearing for Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard resumes in Toronto

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Preliminary hearing for Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard resumes in Toronto

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A preliminary hearing has resumed in the sex assault case of Hedley front man Jacob Hoggard.

The hearing is taking place in Toronto and will determine whether the case goes to trial.

Hoggard, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

Story continues below advertisement

He has asked for his case to be heard by a jury if it goes to trial.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing as well as any information that could identify the two complainants in the case.

Hoggard was arrested and charged last summer after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged.

Toronto police have said the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard has previously denied engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he acted in a way that objectifies women.

Hedley has been on an indefinite hiatus since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter