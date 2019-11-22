 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Preliminary investigations show Somali-Canadian activist was killed by a stray bullet: African Union

Cara Anna
JOHANNESBURG
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The statement by the African Union mission said Almaas Elman was hit while travelling in a car Wednesday inside a heavily defended base near the international airport where many diplomats and aid workers have offices in the Horn of Africa nation in the Horn of Africa nation.

SEBASTIAN LINDSTROM/The New York Times News Service

Preliminary investigations show that a young Somali-Canadian peace activist was killed by a stray bullet this week in Mogadishu, the peacekeeping mission in Somalia said Friday, while some family members at her funeral shouted, “We want justice.”

The statement by the African Union mission said Almaas Elman was hit while travelling in a car Wednesday inside a heavily defended base near the international airport where many diplomats and aid workers have offices in the Horn of Africa nation.

The former diplomat was the latest member of Somalia’s diaspora to be killed after returning home to help rebuild the country after decades of conflict, including a Somali-Canadian journalist who died in a bomb blast in July. Elman’s family founded a prominent peace centre in Somalia and her sister Ilwad was reportedly short-listed for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Thursday, Ilwad Elman said her sister would be laid to rest at a mosque in Mogadishu during Friday prayers. “Thank you for all of the love.”

The AU statement said there was no record of a weapon being fired inside the base at the time Almaas Elman was shot and other stray bullets had been reported previously. It called her death “heart-wrenching and unfortunate.”

The sisters fled Somalia with their mother, Fartuun Adan, in the early 1990s as the country’s warlord-led chaos deepened after the fall of President Siad Barre. Their father, Elman Ali Ahmed, stayed behind to run the Elman Peace centre until he was murdered in 1996.

A decade later, Adan returned from Canada to continue the work and the daughters followed. They found Mogadishu in the grip of the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which had formed and spread during their time away.

Even years after the extremists were chased out of the capital by the AU force, al-Shabab still carries out bombings against hotels and other high-profile targets in the seaside city. A devastating truck bombing in Mogadishu in 2017 killed well over 500 people.

Only this year has the U.S. Embassy been re-established in Somalia, nearly 30 years after its staffers fled.

Amid the insecurity, Almaas Elman was among a growing number of young Somali professionals returning from the diaspora to help rebuild the country, rural parts of which are still controlled by al-Shabab.

Story continues below advertisement

She had been working with the European Union in Somalia. “We had been blessed by her energy for the last months. Her memory will be with us,” the EU ambassador, Nicolas Berlanga, tweeted.

As Somalia’s federal government finds its footing, the efforts of peacemakers are crucial.

Tensions between the federal government and regional states continue ahead of a presidential election as early as late next year. Security is a huge concern as the AU force prepares to withdraw and hand over security to ill-prepared Somali forces.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter