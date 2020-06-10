 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Premier Doug Ford, health minister to be tested for COVID-19, after Ontario education minister tested

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are being tested for COVID-19, after Education Minister Stephen Lecce was tested on Tuesday, the Premier’s office said.

Mr. Lecce, who appeared alongside Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott at an announcement at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, recently learned he had come into contact with someone who has the virus, the Premier’s office said in a statement.

Both Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott are now being tested.

“As we await the results, out of an abundance of caution, Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will not be participating in today’s press conference,” said the release that came minutes before the two were expected to appear at Queen’s Park alongside Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities.

The Premier’s office said it would notify the public once it receives the testing results.

On Tuesday, Toronto City Councillor Michael Ford, the nephew of Ontario’s Premier, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 – the first known local politician in Canada’s largest city to contract the novel coronavirus.

“Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will be getting tested today. Both will continue to monitor for symptoms and take appropriate action as necessary,” the statement said.

