 Skip to main content

Canada Premier Doug Ford promises more transparency in Ontario’s appointment process

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Premier Doug Ford promises more transparency in Ontario’s appointment process

LUCAN, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford promised more transparency in the province’s appointment process following a patronage controversy that has plagued his government for weeks.

Ford says his government will put a new appointment process in place to deliver that clarity but he would not commit to releasing internal reviews into the matter.

Ford’s chief of staff abruptly left his job last month when it first emerged that people given lucrative foreign postings were connected to him.

Story continues below advertisement

In the weeks since his departure more appointees forwarded by Dean French have come under scrutiny and resigned after their links to him were revealed.

The premier says he has not spoken to French in some time but wished him well.

Ford’s office is conducting a review of all pending appointments while the Treasury Board is reviewing the province’s appointment process.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter