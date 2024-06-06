Premier Doug Ford unveils cabinet shuffle as Ontario legislature breaks until October

Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall on April 29, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has unveiled a shakeup to his cabinet amid early election speculation and as the legislature takes an extended break into October.

The reset – dubbed a “renewed cabinet” by the government with a focus on economic development – includes new ministers for energy and education, and several new associate minister posts. The shuffle is the first for Mr. Ford’s front bench in almost a year, after fallout from the Greenbelt saga led to a series of resignations and an ongoing RCMP investigation.

The finance, health, infrastructure, transportation and economic development portfolios remain unchanged.

But the government is bringing back former municipal affairs and housing minister Steve Clark to the front bench. Mr. Clark resigned last year after weeks of controversy over how the Ford government selected lands in the protected Greenbelt area and a finding from the province’s Integrity Commissioner that he failed to properly oversee the political aide who drove the process. Although not a cabinet post, he will take over as Progressive Conservative House Leader from Paul Calandra, who remains minister of municipal affairs and housing.

Stephen Lecce, who has served as education minister for five years, is becoming minister of energy and electrification. Todd Smith, who was energy minister, is taking over education.

Stan Cho, formerly long-term care minister, becomes minister of tourism, culture and gaming, with former tourism minister Neil Lumsden becoming solely minister of sport. Natalie Kusendova-Bashta takes her first post in cabinet as long-term care minister.

Rob Flack, an associate minister of housing, becomes minister of farming, agriculture and agribusiness. Lisa Thompson becomes minister of rural affairs.

Greg Rickford, who was Indigenous affairs minister, also takes on the portfolio of First Nations Economic Reconciliation.

Several new faces take on associate minister portfolios, including: Stephen Crawford as associate minister of mines; Trevor Jones as associate minister of emergency preparedness; Sam Oosterhoff as associate minister of energy-intensive industries; and Nolan Quinn as associate minister of forestry.

Vijay Thanigasalam, who was associate minister of transportation, becomes associate minister of housing.

Mike Harris Jr., son of the former premier, takes on his first cabinet post as minister of red tape reduction. Mr. Ford had not filled the portfolio left vacant for months after former Milton MPP Parm Gill quit last January to run for Pierre Poilievre’s federal Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Mr. Calandra told reporters earlier on Thursday that the House’s summer break would be extended until Oct. 21, instead of having MPPs return after Labour Day in September. He said the government was able to pass its priority pieces of legislation, and that other bills still on the order paper needed more consultation. The Ontario Legislature often breaks for the International Plowing Match, being held this year in Lindsay, Ont., from Oct. 1 to 5 – and Mr. Calandra said this event, often attended by all the party leaders, was also part of the reason for the delayed return.

Mr. Ford has fuelled speculation in recent days that he is contemplating calling an early election, in spite of Ontario’s fixed-election-date law, which has the next vote scheduled for June, 2026.

The Premier announced late last month he is speeding up his plan to allow beer to be sold in the province’s corner stores 16 months ahead of schedule, but it will require the government to funnel up to $225-million to the Beer Store chain. When asked repeatedly about an early election, Mr. Ford declined to answer directly.

The Progressive Conservative government says the new deal, which will also allow beer, wine, cider and premixed drinks in all grocery and big-box stores as well as convenience stores this year, will give Ontarians up to 8,500 more places to buy booze – ending the Beer Store’s dominance over beer sales, which dates back a century to the end of Prohibition.