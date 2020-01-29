 Skip to main content

Premier Ford calls pair of Ottawa by-elections for Feb. 27

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 16, 2020.

Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of Ottawa by-elections for Feb. 27.

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orleans in October to represent the riding federally.

The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orleans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orleans and Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orleans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.

Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.

