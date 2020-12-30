Premier Ford says he knew about Finance Minister Phillips’ Caribbean vacation before it was public

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he knew Finance Minister Rod Phillips was outside of the country before it became public and takes responsibility for not ordering him back to Ontario.

Mr. Ford told reporters he called Mr. Phillips shortly after the minister arrived in mid-December to a Caribbean island and asked where he was, and the minister told him he was away.

The Premier said he should have told Mr. Philips to “get your backside back into Ontario” but he didn’t. Mr. Ford said he is very upset and frustrated by the situation. The Premier made the remarks after a brief photo-op on Wednesday.

The Ontario finance minister said Tuesday that he and his wife travelled outside of Canada for a “previously planned personal trip” and that if he had have been aware of the eventual December 26 provincewide shutdown, they would have cancelled the trip.

He said he continued his daily work as finance minister and MPP for Ajax, including digital calls and meetings.

In a later statement, Mr. Phillips apologized, saying he deeply regrets travelling and that he had left on a personally paid trip to the luxury island of St. Barts on Dec. 13 after the end of the legislative session.

Mr. Phillips’s office confirmed on Wednesday that the minister also travelled for personal reasons to Switzerland in August, and that he quarantined upon his return.

The premier was also asked if Mr. Phillips deceived Canadians on social media, as his staff posted pre-recorded material which showed the minister attending events in Ontario as he was vacationing in St. Barts.

Mr. Ford said it is “unacceptable” and he is concerned about the social media posts.

“But we’ll address it, I can guarantee the people of Ontario. We’re going to have a tough conversation when he gets back.”

Liberal MPP Stephen Blais released a letter addressed to Premier Ford, saying it is a long established practice that ministers notify the Premier’s Office of all out of province travel.

“Premier, times like these require real leadership, not just soundbites. Ontarians need you to lead by example and tell them the truth,” reads the letter.

Mr. Ford’s office has not yet responded to questions from the Globe about the process for caucus members seeking to travel internationally.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath on Wednesday called on Mr. Ford to kick Mr. Phillips out of cabinet “because of his lack of judgement and lack of honesty.”

Ms. Horwath said in a statement Wednesday that while the government has demanded sacrifice from Ontarians, Mr. Phillips ignored advice, jetted off to St. Barts and created “an elaborate cover-up on social media.”

“It’s not believable that a senior member of cabinet didn’t tell the premier’s office he was leaving the country for weeks during the height of a global emergency. If he didn’t, that in itself would be enough reason to demote him,” she said.

Asked about this, Toronto Mayor John Tory offered restrained criticism of Mr. Phillips, whom he acknowledged was a friend.

“Minister Phillips made a mistake, a serious mistake. He’s been chastised by the premier for that,” said Mr. Tory.

“It’s a very regrettable series of events. But I think people who know me also know that, you know, I especially stand by my friends when they make mistakes and when they’re in trouble, because I just think that you have to do that. It’s … not about the actions, it’s about the person. He’s a human being and he made a mistake.”

Mr. Tory declined comment on social media posts that created the impression that Mr. Phillips was still in his riding of Ajax, east of Toronto, saying he knew nothing about them.

With files from Oliver Moore

