Premier Ford’s mother in law tests positive for COVID-19 in long-term care home

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s mother-in-law has tested positive for COVID-19 in her Toronto-area long-term care home, one of more than 2,000 residents in the province who have been sickened by the disease.

Mr. Ford became emotional on Thursday when speaking about his wife Karla Ford’s 95-year-old mother, who is a resident of West Park Long Term Care Centre in York.

He referenced the front page of the Toronto Sun newspaper, which shows a woman visiting her family with her hand pressed against the glass.

“You see a loved one with their elderly parent and they put their hand up against the window, that’s heartbreaking,” Mr. Ford said.

“I relate to it in our own family.”

Although he didn’t say it publicly, the Premier’s Office later confirmed that Mr. Ford’s mother-in-law recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to city of Toronto data from April 22, West Park has 15 confirmed resident cases, nine staff cases, and three deaths.

As of Thursday, Ontario had reported 516 deaths from COVID-19 in long-term care homes – 72 per cent of all deaths in the province.

“My heart breaks for the people and the families,” Mr. Ford said.

He also echoed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying the long-term care system needs to be improved, although he didn’t specify in what way.

“The system needs to be changed, and we’re changing the system, but right now our main focus is to make sure we protect the people inside these long-term care homes,” Mr. Ford said.

Mr. Trudeau on Thursday said Ottawa will be heeding calls for military assistance to hard-hit nursing homes in Ontario and Quebec, but added that soldiers should not be caring for seniors in the long term.

Mr. Ford said he’s glad that the federal government has approved its request.

“We have literally called in the troops, and the cavalry is on its way.”

Mr. Ford’s mother, Diane Ford, died of cancer in January at age 85.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
