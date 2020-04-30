 Skip to main content
Premier says businesses should ‘get ready’ as Ontario releases new safety guidelines

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on the path to reopening the economy as his government released 65 safety guidelines for businesses, including office spaces, restaurants and the auto industry.

“I want companies to start getting ready. We’re getting close,” Mr. Ford said Thursday, adding that health and safety remains a priority.

The Premier added that “good news is coming” when asked about garden centres reopening in the province. “Nothing is better than going to the garden centre, grabbing some plants, going in the backyard and planting the flowers,” he said. “It’s good for mental health.”

The sector-by-sector guidelines include measures such as ensuring physical distancing, installing plexiglass barriers, increasing air flow and proper sanitation practices, including providing personal protective equipment “as a last resort.”

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton called the measures “best practices,” that will be enforced by labour inspectors.

The Premier struck a more optimistic tone on Thursday than he did earlier in the week, when his government released an economic “framework” that contained few specifics and no timelines for when businesses might reopen. Mr. Ford said at the time that Ontario will begin loosening restrictions only after the province sees a “consistent” decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases for two to four weeks.

On Thursday, Mr. Ford said “tremendous progress” has been made, with new cases trending downwards. The province reported 459 new cases on Thursday, an increase of 2.9 per cent.

“I’m feeling more positive over the last four or five days,” Mr. Ford said. “I am laser-focused right now on opening things up as quickly as we can.”

According to the economic framework, Ontario will begin reopening with a phased-in approach, focusing on “select workplaces” and outdoor spaces, and allowing small gatherings.

The province has declared a state of emergency until at least May 12, and closed all non-essential businesses, including bars, dine-in restaurants and most industrial construction sites. Parks and recreation centres are also shuttered, and public schools in the province will remain closed until at least the end of May.

Meanwhile, the Ontario NDP called Mr. McNaughton to strengthen protections for workers to refuse unsafe work, “especially while they consider the steps necessary to re-open the economy.”

Mr. McNaughton said Thursday the province has added 58 new labour inspectors to communicate safety guidelines and enforce safety measures.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
