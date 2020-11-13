Premier Stephen McNeil prorogues Nova Scotia legislature despite complaints from opposition

Open this photo in gallery Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil speaks during a news conference in Halifax, on Aug. 6, 2020. The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has decided against recalling the legislature for a fall sitting, a move that is sure to raise the ire of the opposition.

The last time the legislature was open for debate was March 10, two days before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

Opposition parties have accused McNeil of avoiding accountability in the house.

On Thursday, the Liberal premier said he has been preoccupied with the pandemic, and he argued that Nova Scotians have seen him take questions every week since it began.

The Speaker’s office released a brief statement today saying the legislative session will be prorogued on Dec.18 during a brief ceremony in the house of assembly, which will officially end the session.

The next session will open Feb. 16 with a speech from the throne, which will set out the broad terms for the Liberal government’s legislative agenda.

