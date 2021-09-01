 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Premier Tim Houston defends picking white man as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Tim Houston smiles as he is sworn in as Nova Scotia's new Progressive Conservative Premier in Halifax on Aug. 31.

Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia’s new premier is sticking by his decision to name a white member of his caucus as the new minister responsible for African Nova Scotian affairs and the Office of Anti-Racism Initiatives.

Progressive Conservative veteran member Pat Dunn was named to the posts, and he was sworn into office during a ceremony Tuesday in Halifax.

N.S. Premier Tim Houston and 18 ministers – including 7 women – sworn into office

There were no Black Tory candidates among the party’s 31 members who won ridings in the Aug. 17 provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Houston said Tuesday he considered choosing someone outside the Tory caucus to represent African Nova Scotians, but he felt democracy “works best” when people who are elected are put into positions of responsibility.

The premier stood by his position today during a news conference about health-care reform.

Houston says despite criticism on social media calling his decision “tone deaf,” his party ran a diverse slate but none of the Tory’s three Black candidates were elected.

He says he is making a commitment that the African Nova Scotian community will be heard by his government, adding that “the buck stops with me” on the issue.

“I understand the emotions of it but it (the decision) shouldn’t be interpreted as not being concerned about listening to the community,” Houston said.

According to the African Nova Scotian Affairs website, there are 50 African Nova Scotian communities and nearly 21,000 people of African descent call the province home.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies