Premiers expected to announce return of Atlantic bubble today

Atlantic Canada’s premiers are expected to release a joint communique today on a return of the Atlantic bubble.

The office of Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King confirms the details are expected to be released by mid-afternoon.

Travel between the four provinces has been restricted since the end of November, following a number of COVID-19 outbreaks.

However, the premiers met virtually Wednesday night to discuss restoring the bubble as the number of novel coronavirus cases has steadily declined in recent weeks.

Last week, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin said he believes travel restrictions could be lifted within the region by early spring, although travellers from outside the Atlantic would still be required to isolate for two weeks.

Rankin noted that while there will be a cautious approach, he believes the sooner boundaries can be reopened, the better it will be for the region’s businesses.

