Premier’s Office never sought ‘off-the-books’ van: Police

The Office of the Premier never directed the Ontario Provincial Police to go out and get an “off-the-books” van to chauffeur Doug Ford around the province, according to an OPP review.

The police force instead found that Dean French, Mr. Ford’s chief of staff at the time of the van controversy, had urged police to leave no “paper trail” as they explored their options about acquiring such a vehicle.

This subtle difference lies at the heart of a 2019 fact-finding review conducted by the OPP. Its key finding was that systemic problems in the police force led to communications breakdowns with the Premier’s Office, which in turn gave rise to public misconceptions about the proposed vehicle acquisition.

Though it was completed in 2019, this review has only recently been released through court filings. It yields new insights into the OPP’s handling of the “camper van” controversy that erupted at Queen’s Park two years ago.

In the winter of 2018-19, disclosures emanating from Mr. Ford’s OPP security detail prompted a heated political debate as to whether the Premier’s Office had wanted police to secretly spend $50,000 on a retrofitted van vehicle. Opposition politicians asked about Mr. Ford’s procurement practices – and, also, whether he had wanted a “Taj Mahal on Wheels” or whether he was seeking to star in “a bad episode of Pimp My Ride.”

Mr. French followed up by making a formal complaint about the remarks being attributed to him. He urged the OPP to resolve whether he actually ever counselled any police officers to make any “off-the-books” purchases during a Nov. 21, 2018, meeting held in the Premier’s Office.

The review found that Mr. French never said those words. “It is clear that the term ‘kept off the books’ did not originate from the meeting held in the Premier’s Office,” the report reads, adding that “it is clear miscommunication occurred within the OPP at the senior ranks.”

Conducted by OPP Chief Superintendent Marty Kearns, who is in charge of the force’s professional standards, the eight-page review relied on interviews with 12 OPP officers and also Mr. French.

The Chief Superintendent later said that Mr. French, who left the Premier’s Office later in 2019, used different terms in the meeting. “‘Not a paper trail,’ I believe, was the quote. Not ‘kept off the books.’“

Chief Supt. Kearns said this during a 2020 cross-examination when continued questions about the van surfaced in a lawsuit. During testimony, he acknowledged there were limits to his investigation. “I wasn’t looking at the procurement of the vehicle,” he said. He added that “I was directed to simply look into the allegations Mr. French had made about the term ‘kept off the books.’”

The 2019 review, circulated until now only within the OPP, stressed the importance of police officers understanding the distinction between words. “While the two terms, ‘kept off the books’ and ‘not a paper trail’ can be argued to be taken with the same meaning, it is clear from the interviews … that the use of the term ‘not a paper trail’ referred to these discussions as being preliminary and conceptual in nature as opposed to concrete with the purpose being to obscure the purchase.”

The events in question arose at time of tensions between the OPP and the Premier’s Office.

In 2018, Mr. Ford arrived to the premier’s job with no familiarity about what it would mean to be constantly flanked by an assigned OPP security detail. During his first weeks, the review found, the Premier told his OPP personal-protection officers many times that he did not like being driven around in the police force’s fleet of SUVs.

The report says that from that September onward, the Premier and his staff pressed the OPP to explore whether an executive van with a mobile office in the back might be a better option – but “there was no clear communication between the OPO [Office of the Premier of Ontario] and OPP Senior Management on what the process was to switch out vehicles in the Premier’s detail.”

On Nov. 5, the Premier even visited a van-retrofitting company in Mississauga that later supplied his office with a $50,000 quote and some schematics for retrofitting such a vehicle.

That led to a Nov. 21, 2018, 10-minute meeting involving Mr. Ford, his then-chief of staff Mr. French, and two OPP police officers. Mr. French suggested that the OPP should explore the acquisition of an executive van. Another staffer relayed the $50,000 quote to the OPP.

The two OPP officers who took part in this meeting took notes. One of them recorded Mr. French as urging police to explore the van option without leaving “a paper trail.” These officers immediately briefed their superiors, who in turn took their own notes. One of them logged Mr. French as saying “off the books” instead. This was a term that was relayed up the chain to the OPP’s chief – the then-acting commissioner Brad Blair.

The next month, in December, 2018, Mr. Blair launched a formal complaint to the province’s ombudsman where he alleged interference by the Premier’s Office in the selection process for the OPP commissioner. He had just lost out on the top job to Toronto Police Superintendent Ron Taverner – a friend of the Premier’s who later withdrew.

Mr. Blair’s complaint letter was released to the public. It made mention of the Nov. 21 meeting as another potential example of political interference. He wrote that Mr. French “requested that we at the OPP purchase a large camper van type vehicle and have it modified.” The complaint letter alleged that this amounted to improper procurement, given how the Premier’s aide had asked that “the costs associated with the vehicle be kept off the books.”

These disclosures caused turmoil within the OPP. Newly released records show that the two officers present at the Nov. 21 meeting told their commanders that they felt their conversation in the Premier’s Office was being mischaracterized. Meantime, the OPP placed police officer notebooks under review in an effort to figure out just who exactly said what and when.

In March, 2019, Mr. Blair was fired from the OPP and initiated a libel lawsuit against Mr. Ford. A judge dismissed it last month but the underlying litigation has left a rich public record of the camper van saga – a tranche of documents that includes the Kearns review and the Chief Superintendent’s deposition.