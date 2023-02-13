Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson answers a question as Canada's premiers hold a press conference following a meeting on health care in Ottawa on Feb. 7, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s premiers have agreed to accept Ottawa’s offer for new health care funding, paving the way for a lift in transfers to the provinces and territories in the coming federal budget.

“We will be accepting the federal funding. We see it as a step in the right direction,” said Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, following an hour-long virtual meeting of the premiers and territorial leaders on Monday.

Ottawa offered premiers $46.2-billion in new health care funding over 10 years, a figure that is significantly less than what they had demanded.

Ms. Stefanson, chair of the Council of the Federation, said in an interview the agreement will pave the way now for each of the provinces and territories to secure bilateral health funding accords with the federal government on their specific issues. But she said the premiers still have concerns about the package.

“We also recognize that it doesn’t deal with that long-term sustainability with respect to health care funding challenges that we are faced with as provinces and territories. So we will be writing the prime minister just to address some of those issues.”

The premiers had been asking for an immediate, annual top-up to the Canada Health Transfer of $28-billion, plus a minimum 5-per-cent annual increase. That would have totalled well over $300-billion in new spending over 10 years.

But at a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the premiers were presented with what appeared to be a final offer.

In total, including previously committed funding hikes, Ottawa says it will now increase its health care spending by $196.1-billion over the next 10 years.