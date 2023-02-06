On Tuesday afternoon, Canada’s premiers will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss a new 10-year health care funding deal with the federal government. As health care systems across the country buckled during the pandemic, premiers demanded Ottawa increase health transfers to address the resulting problems, including staff shortages and ER wait times. They are calling for Ottawa’s share of health care costs to rise to 34 per cent, a significant boost from the current 22 per cent. Here is what you need to know about the meeting and what the new health care deal could include.

Why are the premiers meeting with Trudeau?

Provincial and territorial leaders are meeting with Mr. Trudeau about increased federal funding for their health care systems, which have buckled under the pressures of the pandemic and systemic woes. Provincial and territorial governments have grappled with overwhelmed hospitals, surgical backlogs and shortages of doctors and nurses.

In 2020, the premiers asked for an immediate, no-strings attached increase to the Canada Health Transfer, which is the program in which the federal government transfers funding to provinces and territories for health care. Premiers called for the transfer to cover 35 per cent of the cost of health care, compared with about 22 per cent now. That would amount to about a $28-billion increase. In comparison, Ottawa’s transfer last fiscal year was $45.2-billion.

Mr. Trudeau has pushed back against those demands, stating that any new money without conditions was not an option. The premiers rebuffed any federal conditions, until in late January, Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed to Ottawa’s demand for a national health data system. Other provinces, including Quebec, have since followed suit.

What can Canadians expect out of Tuesday’s meetings?

Mr. Trudeau will meet with the premiers at 12:30 p.m. ET and is expected to present a new long-term health care funding plan. Mr. Trudeau has said he does not expect deals to be finalized on Tuesday.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who has led the Ottawa talks with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, says the government will present “detailed and significant proposals” that address the common priorities of provinces and territories.

What could the health care deal offer?

According to a senior federal official, Mr. Trudeau will propose a significant increase to the Canada Health Transfer, as well as separate bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. These separate agreements are expected to cover areas including primary care, mental health and long-term care. In return for the federal funding, the official said, Mr. Trudeau expects a pledge from the provinces and territories that none of the new money will be redirected to non-health care spending and that they will not reduce their contributions to medicare. In exchange for the extra federal funding, Ottawa also wants provinces to contribute to a national data collection system that will make it easier to track and compare health outcomes.

Sources tell The Globe and Mail that the deal offered by Ottawa is not expected to fully meet premiers’ demands but is expected to be enough to bring premiers onside.

Mr. Trudeau has described Tuesday’s session as a “working meeting” and said he doesn’t expect deals to be finalized that day.

What could the bilateral deals include?

The bilateral deals would allow each province and territory to address regional issues, including improving primary care, addressing staff shortages and tackling surgery backlogs.

Mr. Ford has said his province wants a bilateral agreement to include money to hire more nurses and doctors, reduce backlogs in surgeries, and improve long-term care.

B.C. Premier David Eby’s proposal for a bilateral deal will include additional help with the cost of home and community care, as well as mental-health and addictions initiatives. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says his top priority is increasing access to primary care.

How does health care funding work in Canada?

Provinces and territories receive some health care funding from the federal government through the Canada Health Transfer. Provinces and territories cover around 78 per cent of health care funding, with the federal government providing the rest through health transfers.

In their 2022-23 budgets, the provinces collectively forecast to spend around $203.7-billion on health. This fiscal year, Ottawa sent around $45.2-billion in health transfers.

What have the opposition parties said about the health care meeting?

Ahead of the talks, the Conservatives declined to disclose whether they support increasing health transfers and whether they would uphold a new health deal if their party was to form government.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party believes health transfers should be even higher than what the premiers are asking for, so that Ottawa covers 50 per cent of health costs. He also said federal funding should come with strict conditions that it not go toward for-profit, private health care delivery within the public system. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he believes there should be no conditions on the federal money.

With reports from Robert Fife, Marieke Walsh, Laura Stone and The Canadian Press