 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Preparing for death becomes grim new reality for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

André Picard
André Picard
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman arrives at the Covid-19 assessment centre at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Doctors and nurses are writing their wills.

Patients are signing do-not-resuscitate orders.

There are serious discussions about implementing universal DNRs – not trying to resuscitate patients if doing so poses too great risk for nurses and doctors.

Story continues below advertisement

Given what is happening in the U.S., in Spain, in Italy – all countries with advanced health systems – these measures have become part of the daily health-care conversation.

Preparing for death has become the grim new reality for everyone walking into a hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some will dismiss this talk as histrionic. After all, Canada has fewer than 5,000 cases and just more than 50 deaths. It’s not as if our system is overwhelmed.

At least not yet.

But, day after day, the COVID-19 threat is shifting from the abstract to the all too real.

The data, while frustratingly limited, reveal that 6 per cent of patients are being hospitalized for severe symptoms such as pneumonia and 2 per cent are ending up in intensive-care or critical-care units.

That means there are probably at least 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and about 100 of them are on ventilators. (Why the exact numbers are protected as though they are a state secret is puzzling.)

Story continues below advertisement

This could very well be the calm before the storm.

An important lesson we can take from the horrific events that are unfolding in other Western countries is how fast things can go south.

The U.S. went from 1,300 cases and 38 deaths on March 12 to 85,000 cases and almost 1,500 deaths two weeks later.

Will Canada’s epidemic explode in a similar manner? We were a little quicker to embrace social distancing than the U.S. was, but we were slower to close our borders to travellers.

The simple answer is we don’t know yet how bad this will get.

The time to prepare for the unthinkable is when we still have time to think, not when intensive-care units are overflowing, and not when ventilators are in short supply.

Story continues below advertisement

When people go for coronavirus testing, they need to be asked if they have if they have advance care plans that include DNR instructions.

Of course, we should all have these directives, but they seem more urgent now.

COVID-19 deaths can be slow and brutal. Patients have described symptoms such as their organs melting from intense fever and drowning slowly from lack of breath. And those are the survivors.

When dying patients are on ventilators, the equipment is not available for others. If there are shortages of lifesaving equipment, Solomon-like decisions will have to be made.

We should always avoid futile or non-beneficial treatment but now those decisions have come to the forefront because of rationing and risks.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that requires respiratory therapists, nurses, anesthesiologists and others to intubate patients and to hook them up to ventilators and heart-and-lung machines. Inserting tubes and cameras and responding to “codes” (when patients suffer cardiopulmonary arrest) can all be messy procedures, exposing workers to multiple bodily fluids.

Story continues below advertisement

That places them at particular risk for infection with COVID-19, and that danger grows the more hectic hospitals become.

Of course, there is personal protective equipment – shields, masks, gloves, caps and so on – designed to minimize the risk. But there are already disturbing reports of PPE shortages. What happens when case numbers start multiplying rapidly?

We cannot send health workers – be they paramedics, ER staff, ICU doctors and nurses, or the all-important cleaning staff – into the escalating coronavirus battle without proper armour.

Protecting them has to be a priority.

The risks are not just theoretical. In Spain and Italy, 8 per cent to 12 per cent all COVID-19 cases are among health-care workers. Day after day, there are reports of deaths. On Friday, there was the first report of a nurse dying in New York. (During SARS, almost half the cases in Canada were among health-care workers, and two nurses and a doctor died.)

Hospital staff all worry, too, about bringing the coronavirus home, and putting their family members at risk. Many are having difficult “what if I die” conversations.

Story continues below advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic has already upended economies and social mores. It is now about to reveal the precariousness of the health system and, for patients and health professionals alike, how we make some seemingly unthinkable choices.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies