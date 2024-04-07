Open this photo in gallery: The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4-billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4-billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.

The bulk of that - $2-billion - is going into a fund that will aim to provide access to computing capabilities and technical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Montreal today as part of his government’s prebudget tour.

The Liberals have been setting up their April 16 financial plan with a series of campaign-style stops around the country.

Last week many of those details were focused on housing, including money to help build apartments and affordable units.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a full housing plan will be released ahead of budget day.