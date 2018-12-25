Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers Christmas message

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says this year’s holidays are about spreading kindness and light to one another.
In Trudeau’s Christmas message to Canadians, he encourages families to spend time together and partake in holiday activities.
Trudeau also says some families are having a tough time this season as loved ones may not be able to celebrate Christmas.
He acknowledges low-income families struggling to make ends meet, and he says the federal government is thinking of them this holiday season.
Trudeau also says he is grateful to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and he thanks them for their service.
