Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s getting his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau during a Canada Day interview live on CBC Radio Canada at the Parkdale Public Market in Ottawa on July 1, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to get his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The prime minister’s itinerary shows he’s getting a shot of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at an Ottawa clinic.

His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got her second dose on Thursday.

The Trudeaus got their first doses in late April and received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Trudeau has said vaccinations are a path out of the pandemic and praised Canadians in his Canada Day message for getting their shots to help life return to normal.

The prime minister is also set to make an appearance at a vaccine clinic with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson on Friday.

