Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message to Canadian children: Thank you

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a moment to speak directly to Canadian children during his press briefing on Sunday. Here is what he said:

To all the kids out there: All of a sudden, you heard you can’t go on play dates or have sleepovers, your playgrounds and schools have closed and your March break was certainly different than what you’ve hoped for.

I get it from my kids as well.

Story continues below advertisement

They watch a whole lot more movies, but they miss their friends, and at the same time, they are worried about what’s going on out there in the world and what their future may hold.

I know this is a big change, but we have to do this not just for ourselves, but for our grandparents, our nurses, our doctors, and everyone working at our hospitals and you kids are helping a lot.

The doctors and scientists have been clear that social distancing - which means staying at least two metres apart and staying home at much as possible - is the best way to help each other, and you have been washing your hands a lot.

So a special thanks to all you kids. Thank you for helping your parents work from home, for sacrificing your usual day, for doing math class around the kitchen table, and for trusting insights. We are going to have more to say to you soon, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, let’s make sure we all do our part. Let’s fight this together.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.