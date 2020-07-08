 Skip to main content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t recuse himself from cabinet decision on WE Charity

Marieke Walsh
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he did not rescue himself from his government’s decision to award WE Charity the contract to administer a student volunteer grant program — despite his family’s multiple ties to the charity.

The contract with WE to administer the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant was cancelled on Friday and the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner is investigating Mr. Trudeau’s role and whether he broke ethics laws – given he and his wife participate at WE Charity events and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is an ambassador for the charity and hosts a podcast for the organization.

WE was to be paid at least $19.5 million to administer the program, with $5 million of that going to partner organizations.

After the Prime Minister’s Office refused to answer repeated questions about cabinet’s role in the decision and whether Mr. Trudeau had rescued himself from the talks, the Prime Minister made his involvement clear at a Wednesday press conference on Parliament Hill.

Mr. Trudeau said cabinet made the final decision on the contract, which he said was first recommended by civil servants.

He said he didn’t remove himself from the talks because of his experience working with youth.

“No I did not,” Mr. Trudeau said when asked if he rescued himself from the discussion and decision at cabinet.

“I have long worked on youth issues, both before I got into politics and since I’ve been in politics... getting young people involved in serving their country, recognizing their desire to build a better Canada, particularly through this time of crisis, is something that I believe in deeply.”

The cancelled WE Charity contract has prompted the third ethics investigation into Mr. Trudeau since he became Prime Minister. In the previous two cases the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner ruled that Mr. Trudeau broke the law.

The Globe and Mail is a media partner of WE Charity.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
