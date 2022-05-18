Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral today as they visit the national capital.

After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian woman and her two sons.

The second day of the royal tour includes stops at the National War Memorial, a local school and a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The couple will also make a visit to the ByWard Market to meet vendors, and Charles will speak with female Afghan refugees and attend a sustainable finance round table.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s final event of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall.

Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has said she intends to use that occasion to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential schools.

The three-day tour began Tuesday in St. John’s, N.L., with a focus on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, kicked off their three-day Canadian tour in the eastern province of Newfoundland on Tuesday and were welcomed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Reuters

