Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, look at a display of traditional hunting tools and clothing after arriving in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on May 19.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Queen’s 73-year-old son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, landed in Yellowknife Thursday, on a bright, blustery spring afternoon for a whirlwind, four-and-a-half-hour tour of the Northwest Territories.

Airport staff managed to flatten a somewhat bendy red carpet just seconds before the royals descended by staircase.

They were greeted on the tarmac by an all-female delegation, which included Territorial Commissioner Margaret Thom, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty and eight-year-old, Saha?a Talbot.

The student from K’akemi Dene School, a Dene language school in the village of Ndilo, gave Camilla a bouquet of sweetgrass and wax flowers bound by a cuff of birch bark.

Sahai?a (pronounced Sah-hi-ah), wore caribou moccasins and an orange ribbon skirt to honour the children lost to residential schools, she said.

She was “excited but nervous,” to greet the royal couple. Prince Charles joked that she must be happy to get out of class for the day. No, she told him, somewhat aghast by the suggestion. “I like school.”

