Prince Edward Island eases some COVID-19 restrictions, ends circuit breaker measures

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Charlottetown, on Dec. 16, 2020.

Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are easing COVID-19 health restrictions following a sustained downward trend in new infections.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said today the circuit breaker measures put in place earlier this month have helped break the chain of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

She says starting Saturday morning and until mid-April, limits on household gatherings will be increased to 10 people from six.

Restaurants will be able to seat up to 10 people at one table and close at midnight, up from a maximum of six at one table and a closing time of 10 p.m.

Concerts, movie theatres and places of worship will be able to host a maximum of 200 people, up from 50.

Prince Edward Island has 16 active reported infections.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says as more Canadians get vaccinated, guidelines on whether people need to mask or physically distance will evolve. American officials are saying this week that in very specific situations, fully vaccinated people can engage with others without wearing masks. Tam says Canada will look at adjustments when it is safe to do so. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

