Prince Edward Island launched its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday for children aged five to 11.

A total of 130 children were vaccinated at the clinic in the City of Summerside.

Chief medical officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news release that the latest step in the province’s vaccination rollout adds another layer of protection for all Islanders.

Health officials also reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Officials said both cases involved contacts of previously reported infections and that they were linked to a cluster of cases that began in Prince County.

Prince Edward Island has 37 active reported cases of COVID-19.

