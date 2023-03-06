Voters in Prince Edward Island will head to the polls on April 3.

Premier Dennis King, leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, told supporters tonight he visited Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry earlier in the day to dissolve the legislature.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 15 seats, the Green Party held eight seats and the Liberals four.

The Conservatives won a minority government in 2019, but they have had a majority since a byelection win a year later.

The election comes shortly after King’s government signed a health-care agreement with Ottawa providing $966 million over the next decade, and it will fall six months earlier than called for in the provincial election law.

Political experts suggest the Progressive Conservatives are favoured to win another mandate, as the electorate isn’t in the mood for change and the opposition is seen as weakened.