Prince Edward Island proposes banning tobacco sales to anyone born after a certain date

The government of Prince Edward Island is proposing a ban on tobacco sales to anyone born after a certain date. If adopted, it would make PEI one of the first jurisdictions in the world to prohibit tobacco sales to a new generation of young people.

The province is also looking at restricting tobacco sales to specialty shops, a move designed to make cigarettes less accessible to the general public. The proposed changes were outlined on Tuesday in the province’s new five-year wellness action plan.

“This is groundbreaking in terms of what PEI is looking to do,” said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Mr. Cunningham noted that the proposed sales restriction would only apply to new stores, meaning that gas stations or convenience stores that already sell tobacco products would continue to be able to do so.

“But you’ve got to start somewhere. Over time, it’s going to have a material impact and help people quit and also, if you have fewer stores, it makes it easier to enforce existing laws.”

The province already restricts the sale of vaping products to specialty retailers.

The PEI government hasn’t proposed a specific age for a blanket ban on tobacco sales, but suggested those born on or after Jan. 1, 2009 could face restrictions in its five-year plan that was unveiled Tuesday.

The idea behind such a ban is that it would discourage young people from ever taking up smoking. Mr. Cunningham suggested that to make it more impactful, PEI should include vaping products in those that will be off limits to people born after a certain date.

New Zealand became the first country in the world to approve such a ban, which was set to take effect this year. But a new government repealed the restrictions earlier this year. The U.K. government is looking at implementing similar restrictions.

Around 48,000 people die each year in Canada from smoking-related diseases.