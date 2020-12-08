 Skip to main content

Prince Edward Island ready to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Health officials on Prince Edward Island say they are ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when the first shipment of the vaccine arrives next week.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison says – pending approval by Health Canada – the province will begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine to priority groups, including residents and staff of long-term care homes, health-care workers and adults in Indigenous communities.

Morrison says she expects to receive 1,950 doses in the first shipment, and the clinic will have to be held at the storage location because the Pfizer vaccine must be kept frozen.

She says they’ll be able to start administering the doses the day after the vaccine arrives.

Morrison says shipments of the Moderna vaccine – which is easier to transport across the province – should arrive in a few weeks.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island reported Tuesday, and there are currently 13 active cases in the province.

