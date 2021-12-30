Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer for Prince Edward Island, speaks to the media after she watched three medical staff receive the first COVID-19 vaccines on the island at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Dec. 16, 2020.Brian McInnis /The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island is reporting a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases, with 169 new infections.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison told reporters today most of the new cases involve mild to moderate symptoms that she credited to the high level of vaccination in the province.

Morrison says the majority of new cases are related to travel or involve people who are close contacts of previously reported infections.

She says the source of about 20 per cent of new cases is unknown, indicating community spread.

Morrison says the province has seen over 600 cases in the last week, mainly driven by the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

The Island has 680 active reported cases of COVID-19 and three people in hospital because of the disease. Five other patients in hospital for non-COVID-19 reasons have tested positive.

