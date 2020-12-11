Prince Edward Island to begin coronavirus vaccinations next week in Charlottetown

Prince Edward Island will begin vaccinating frontline health-care workers and long-term care staff against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the province expects its initial 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive early next week, and a clinic will be set up at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Morrison says because of specific handling requirements set out by Pfizer, the immunizations must take place near where the doses are received and stored.

She says appointments for the shots must be booked, and those eligible will be contacted by phone over the next few days.

The province is reporting no new cases of novel coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day.

The Island currently has 12 active cases.

