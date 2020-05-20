Prince Edward Island to begin process of allowing seasonal residents starting June 1

Open this photo in gallery PEI Premier Dennis King is recognized by the Speaker in the House of Commons following question period, in Ottawa, on Feb. 5, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The premier of Prince Edward Island says the province will soon begin the process to allow seasonal residents to head to the Island.

Dennis King says starting June 1, seasonal visitors can apply to go to P.E.I. and will have to be approved before crossing the border.

Those visitors will have to self-isolate for 14 days and show they have enough supports to get through that time period.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 27, all of them recovered.

Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan starts Friday.

It includes opening retail businesses and child-care centres and allowing indoor gatherings of up to five people and outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

