Prince Edward Island to launch disaster assistance program, emergency fund next week

Prince Edward Island is rolling out a provincial disaster assistance program next week as residents rebuild from post-tropical storm Dorian, which struck the island earlier this month.

The program is a first in the Atlantic province and is intended to help residents with uninsurable basic property loss from disasters.

Small businesses, municipal governments and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, with details on applications still to come.

A one-time emergency fund will also be provided to 6,000 people in the province currently receiving income assistance.

Income assistance clients will receive $110, couples will receive $140 and an additional $30 for each dependent will be provided.

The province says people will begin to receive the money next Thursday or Friday through direct deposit or by cheque.

