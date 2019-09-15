 Skip to main content

Canada Prince Edward Island to launch disaster assistance program, emergency fund next week

Prince Edward Island to launch disaster assistance program, emergency fund next week

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island is rolling out a provincial disaster assistance program next week as residents rebuild from post-tropical storm Dorian, which struck the island earlier this month.

The program is a first in the Atlantic province and is intended to help residents with uninsurable basic property loss from disasters.

Small businesses, municipal governments and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible to apply, with details on applications still to come.

A one-time emergency fund will also be provided to 6,000 people in the province currently receiving income assistance.

Income assistance clients will receive $110, couples will receive $140 and an additional $30 for each dependent will be provided.

The province says people will begin to receive the money next Thursday or Friday through direct deposit or by cheque.

