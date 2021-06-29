Prince Edward Island to reopen boundaries to rest of Canada on July 18

Open this photo in gallery Provincial health department workers stop traffic that has crossed the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I. on March 22, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island will reopen its boundaries to travellers from outside the Atlantic region three weeks earlier than planned because of low case numbers and rising vaccination rates.

Fully vaccinated Canadians who have registered with the province and obtained a PEI Pass will be able to visit the Island starting July 18 without the need to isolate, Premier Dennis King told reporters Tuesday. The government, he added, will start processing travel applications on July 6.

“We are getting there,” King said. “We are getting there a little bit sooner than we had originally planned.” He said low COVID-19 cases numbers and high vaccination rates across Canada influenced the decision to advance the province’s reopening plans.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison said Canadian travellers outside the Atlantic region can visit the province “a full three weeks” earlier than scheduled. Morrison, however, said travellers who haven’t registered and obtained a pass will be required to isolate for eight days and test negative for COVID-19 on the last day of isolation.

Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at indoor events such as church services or seated concerts as long as six feet of physical distancing can be maintained, she said. Masks, however, will be required as people travel to and from their seats, she added.

Morrison said dancing is also now permitted at weddings, but not at clubs and bars.

She reported one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, involving a person in their 50s who had travelled outside the Atlantic region.

