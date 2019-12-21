 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie will be in Canada for the holidays

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie in September 2019.

Toby Melville/Reuters

If you’re out and about in Canada this holiday season and happen to spot a couple with a young boy that look remarkably like Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie, your eyes may not be deceiving you.

The royal trio are in Canada for a private visit during which they will celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year.

In an email to the The Canadian Press, Hannah Howard, the Deputy Communications Secretary to the Queen, says “they are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Story continues below advertisement

Howard adds that the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend private family time in Canada “reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

However, the email also notes that for security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details about where exactly the royals are, and further requests that their privacy is respected.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a greeting Friday night that said “Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

Prince Harry has been a frequent visitor to Canada, and Meghan also spent several years here during her seven season stint acting in the television drama “Suits” before becoming a member of the Royal Family.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies