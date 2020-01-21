Prince Harry to keep ROM lifetime membership

Open this photo in gallery The Toronto-based ROM is the only Canadian charity on Prince Harry’s list of patronages and affiliations. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

As Prince Harry and Meghan try to figure out their new life in Canada, they can count on at least one luxury: Harry will keep his lifetime membership to the Royal Ontario Museum.

The ROM is listed among the Duke of Sussex’s 17 Royal patronages and charity affiliations, and there have been questions about how many he can keep now that he and the Duchess of Sussex have split from the Royal Family. The Queen announced last weekend that the couple will step away from royal duties as of this spring and no longer use their HRH titles. Harry will also drop all official military appointments but the announcement said the couple “will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.”

The Toronto-based ROM is the only Canadian charity on Harry’s list of patronages and affiliations. On Tuesday, a museum spokesperson said his membership remains in good standing. “The Duke of Sussex’ status as an Honorary Life Member of the ROM is not affected by recent announcements,” said Sally Tindal.

Harry first visited the ROM as a 7-year old during a visit to Canada in 1991 with his parents, Prince Charles and Diana, and his brother, Prince William. He and William were later made life members.

Members of the Royal Family hold dozens of patronages and the royal seal can be critical in helping charities raise money and awareness. Meghan is a royal patron of four charities, including Britain’s National Theatre.

Many charities are waiting anxiously to find out if the couple’s patronages will continue and what causes they plan to support through their new foundation called Sussex Royal. It’s still unclear where the foundation will be based and what it will focus on.

Harry is giving up his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, which he took up in 2018. He also has to forgo his honorary military titles including serving as ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and Honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Naval Command’s Small Ships and Diving groups. The military affiliations have meant a lot to Harry, who spent 10 years in the British Army and did two tours of Afghanistan.

The Duke will remain president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports young leaders in the Commonwealth. Meghan will also stay on as vice-president of the Trust but it’s unclear if she will keep her patronage of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Some charities have announced the couple will continue in their roles. The Rugby Football League said Harry will remain a patron as did the Rhino Conservation Botswana. He’s also expected to stay involved with Sentebale, a charity he founded in Lesotho that works with young people with HIV, as well as the Invictus Games Foundation, which he established in 2014 to support wounded soldiers.

Meghan is expected to keep her patronage of SmartWorks, a British-based charity that provides interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need. It’s unclear if she will remain a patron of the National Theatre or Mayhew, a British animal welfare charity.

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only Royal Family members who have relinquished patronages in recent months.

In November, Prince Andrew was forced to resign from all royal duties because of his association with American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York prison last summer while awaiting charges on sex trafficking. Andrew also gave up his many patronages and charity connections. That included his work with the The Rideau Hall Foundation in Ottawa as well as patronages at the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, Ont., and Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

