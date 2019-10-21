Prince Rupert Port Authority helps fund five Skeena River salmon enhancement, sustainability projects

The Prince Rupert Port Authority is helping fund five Skeena River salmon enhancement and sustainability projects.
The five projects worth more than $163-thousand dollars are the first investments under the port authority’s Skeena River Salmon Enhancement Program announced earlier this year.
The port authority has dedicated $1-million dollars to partner with North Coast organizations to maintain and rehabilitate critical river habitat.
Among the new projects is a year-round study of the biological, chemical, physical and geological characteristics of local inland waters to identify factors that may be limiting sockeye salmon.