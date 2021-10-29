Kurt Suss, a corrections office on long term leave, on Oct 26.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

A jail guard is suing federal authorities, alleging his career in corrections was ruined after government officials used a machine known as an IMSI catcher that indiscriminately captured cellphone text messages.

In Canada, police and federal authorities use the devices to track phone locations or eavesdrop during investigations. But the machines – which are also known as cell-site simulators – work like mini communications towers and draw in data from all cellphones within a radius.

Federal jail guard Kurt Suss, 62, alleges in a new lawsuit that the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) used such techniques illegally.

In 2015, the warden at Ontario’s medium-security Warkworth Institution wanted a new tool to crack down on contraband prisoners’ phones.

But the IMSI catcher deployed at the penitentiary also intercepted messages exchanged by guards.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Suss told The Globe and Mail. The wrongful dismissal lawsuit he filed in Federal Court on Oct. 19 says the CSC intercepted exchanges that wrongfully placed him under suspicion of facilitating illegal activity among inmates, and caused the prison administration to move him to a different job, leading him eventually to stop working.

The CSC “breached the plaintiff’s privacy, caused him foreseeable emotional harm and distress,” the lawsuit says. It contends penitentiary’s managers were “illegally operating a machine that they knew, or ought to have known, would illegally intercept the plaintiff’s phone.” The suit also says this led to the “wrongful dismissal of plaintiff from his employment.”

The fact that Warkworth Institution deployed an IMSI catcher in 2015 has come to the public’s attention before. Investigations by police and privacy officials concluded that surveillance laws were likely broken, yet no one has been held accountable.

The federal corrections department has said during these reviews that it is not to blame for the intercepted messages because it used a hired contractor who was tasked only to find phones, and not to intercept anyone’s messages.

“CSC has not engaged in any unlawful surveillance,” spokesman Pierre Deveau said in a statement when asked about the lawsuit.

The CSC spokesman said the penitentiary shut down the program when it learned of privacy breaches and the federal department has not used the technology since. “When it was brought to our attention that some personal information from one of our staff’s cellphone was unintentionally intercepted through the use of this device, the institution immediately stopped using the technology,” he said. “This was in 2015, and the cell site simulator has not been used since.”

He did not respond to questions about the allegations in Mr. Suss’s lawsuit, including his argument that the intercepts prompted CSC managers to launch workplace investigations and disciplinary actions that wrongly cut short his career.

Tamir Israel, a staff lawyer at the public-interest clinic in University of Ottawa, said court-ordered civil damages might be one of the few practical ways to constrain improper surveillance by the state.

“This is new ground,” said Mr. Israel, co-author of a 2016 report on IMSI catcher use.

He added that “I think we need to start looking at what protections we can have in place to hold the wielders of these tools accountable.”

He said government use of such machines is almost always surreptitious, meaning few people can challenge it. “There’s a bit of an accountability loophole,” Mr. Israel said. “The government has decided to use this tool – and so the government is unlikely to go after itself for violations of the Criminal Code.”

Parliament passed legislation in the 1970s intended to prevent overly invasive eavesdropping. Police need judicial consent for conventional phone-tapping. Authorities must also publish statistics about wiretapping, and disclose their activities to individual targets after investigations.

Next-generation devices such as IMSI catchers sit in grey areas. Police have admitted at times using the machines without seeking judicial warrants.

Previously released records show the contractor and his machine were brought into Warkworth to perform “surveys of radio traffic” that might pinpoint cellphones being used by prisoners. Within months, the warden shut down the program and told jail guards in an e-mail that their voice and text communications were inadvertently captured.

A memo summarizing a 2017 Ontario Provincial Police investigation says officers found the machine “likely unlawfully intercepted” communications – including at least six text messages. But the OPP did not lay charges because a conviction was unlikely.

In 2018, federal Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien held the CSC responsible for the surveillance. He concluded it likely breached the Privacy Act. Such contraventions carry no penalties.

The report on Mr. Therrien’s 2018 review says the improper intercepts revealed to prison officials “the identity of two staff members.”

One of the identities was a nickname for Mr. Suss, who confirmed this through his own complaints to the federal Privacy Commissioner.

In August, 2021, the office’s follow-up privacy review concluded Mr. Suss’s complaints were “well founded” and that the prison surveillance activities “constitute a serious and alarming beach of personal privacy.”

The follow-up review by Mr. Therrien’s office noted that the surveillance did not necessarily stay inside the prison, given the range of IMSI catcher. It added that it is likely no one will ever know the full extent of the invasive surveillance.

“CSC has asserted that it does not intend to use cell site simulators in the future,” the follow-up privacy review says.

Mr. Suss’s lawsuit says he was bullied and harassed as a result of suspicions raised by the intercepts. The claim says Mr. Suss was sent home for months in 2015 and 2016, then assigned to a new role “isolated from other staff.” Eventually, the suit says, CSC officials put him on a long-term leave.

The suit claims the CSC offered Mr. Suss a retirement package amounting to five years pay that required him not to “disclose any information about the intercepts.” The claim said he was pressed to accept it.

In an interview, Mr. Suss said he hopes for a public vindication. If that happens, “I think I’ll be able to walk with my head high,” he said. “I’d like to go back and shake some hands and say ‘I’m retired.’ ”