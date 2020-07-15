 Skip to main content
Private sector businesses in Quebec allowed to reopen at one-quarter capacity beginning July 18

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet, left, and Quebec Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Minister Andre Lamontagne walk to a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 8, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is announcing that private sector businesses can begin bringing back up to a quarter of their employees to the office as of Saturday.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said today 25 per cent office occupancy is the maximum, adding the government continues to strongly recommend people work remotely if they can.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory where physical distancing is not possible, such as in elevators and common areas.

Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, says the gradual re-entry of office workers will help revitalize the city’s struggling downtown sector.

Meanwhile, Quebec reported three new COVID-19 deaths today, for a total of 5,636.

The province also reported 129 new cases of the novel coronavirus, for a total of 56,859, of which 26,097 are considered recovered.

