Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Dalhousie University in Halifax

Open this photo in gallery: More than a dozen tents are set up at a pro-Palestine encampment in front of a Dalhousie University building in Halifax on May 13.Lyndsay Armstrong/The Canadian Press

More than a dozen tents have been set up at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Around 11 a.m. about 20 people were on the courtyard of Studley Campus, where music played and signs displayed messages such as “disclose, divest, reinvest” and “free Palestine.”

The encampment is organized by Students for the Liberation of Palestine, which describes itself as a coalition of students from Dalhousie, Saint Mary’s University, University of King’s College and the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University.

Everyone approached at the encampment declined to be interviewed, but the group on social media says members are calling on all universities in Halifax to disclose the investments they have made to companies tied to Israel, and to divest from them.

Pro-Palestinian encampments have been set up at a number of universities across the United States and Canada over the past several weeks, in some cases resulting in arrests.

A spokesperson with Dalhousie University says the school is aware of the encampment on its Studley Campus and will comment later.