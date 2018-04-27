Probe clears TVO’s Steve Paikin after allegations of sexual harassment

Open this photo in gallery The Agenda host Steve Paikin. GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

An independent investigation has cleared Steve Paikin, host of TVO’s The Agenda, of allegations of sexual harassment, the Ontario taxpayer-funded television channel says.

In February, Mr. Paikin was accused by Sarah Thomson, a former Toronto mayoral candidate, of demanding at a lunch at a Toronto restaurant that she have sex with him in order to appear on his show.

But an 11-week investigation conducted by lawyer Rachel Turnpenney of Turnpenney Milne LLP has concluded that Ms. Thomson’s allegation was not supported by the “available evidence.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, TVOntario chief executive Lisa de Wilde said Mr. Paikin did not violate any of TVO’s policies.

“The investigator found that the allegations were not substantiated and Mr. Paikin did not violate TVO policies. As such, the investigation is now closed,” Ms. de Wilde said in a statement. “TVO is proud of the work of Steve Paikin, who has been at the centre of TVO’s journalism for more than 25 years.”

More to come.