Probe launched into handling of allegations against spouse of B.C. police chief

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
The office of B.C.’s police complaint commissioner says it has started an investigation into allegations of misconduct over the Delta Police Department’s handling of allegations involving the spouse of the police chief.

The watchdog says it has also forwarded a complaint to the Delta police board regarding the adequacy of the department’s policies for handling matters where there is a real or perceived conflict of interest.

The office says in a news release issued Tuesday that it learned of the incident through media reports and requested more information from the Delta department before then receiving a misconduct complaint from an affected person.

It says it has found the complaint admissible and assigned the Vancouver Police Department to carry out the external disciplinary investigation.

The probe will focus solely on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct, and is entirely separate from the RCMP criminal investigation currently under way.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Const. Norm Lepinski said an assault complaint filed against the wife of Chief Const. Neil Dubord had been handed to the RCMP for an independent review because the woman who made the complaint said she was dissatisfied with the outcome of Delta’s investigation.

