Procurement Minister says Canada has received first shipment of 100,000 COVID-19 rapid tests

The Canadian Press
Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Oct. 6, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada has received a first shipment of 100,000 rapid tests for COVID-19.

Anand confirmed the delivery of the ID Now kit, which can provide results in as little as 13 minutes on the spot where the patient is tested.

She said on Twitter that the country is on track to receive more than 2.5 million of the tests by the end of the year, and that delivery of a second rapid test, the Abbott Panbio, should begin to arrive shortly.

COVID-19 cases have continued to go up in many parts of the country, including 790 new cases in Ontario today and 1,072 in Quebec.

In Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province was hiking the fines for individuals and businesses who disregard public health orders aimed at stopping transmission of the virus.

Pallister said fines for individuals would rise from $486 to nearly $1,300, while businesses could see the previous penalty almost double to $5,000.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says combating fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious challenge for public health. Tam and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both say the amount of disinformation hitting Canadians about the pandemic is troubling. The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Follow related topics

Report an error
