Regina
The Canadian Press

The Crown has stayed a charge of seeking to obtain sexual services against a Saskatchewan legislature member.

Ryan Domotor’s lawyer, Darren Kraushaar, says his client recently completed a prostitution offender intervention program.

Vice officers arrested the Saskatchewan Party backbencher and others in November in a sting operation to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

A court record alleged he communicated with an undercover police officer and was arrested at a Regina hotel in the city’s east end.

Premier Scott Moe removed Domotor from caucus, calling the allegations disgusting and vile.

Domotor was elected in the Cut Knife-Turtleford constituency in the 2020 provincial election.

