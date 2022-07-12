Dr. E. Anne Hughson, educator and advocate.Courtesy of the Family

While studying at the University of Calgary in the 1960s, Anne Hughson worked at an institution that housed people with intellectual disabilities.

The experience so moved her that it shaped the trajectory of her life, setting her on a career path devoted to advocacy and inclusiveness. “She dedicated her life to creating opportunities for these people,” said her niece, Arden Duncan Bonokoski.

Dr. Hughson, who died on June 12 at age 74 as a result of complications from colon cancer, went on to become an educational psychologist who studied disability issues, as well as social justice, sexual abuse and vulnerable children. As an associate professor at the University of Calgary, she ran programs that trained students to work with people with disabilities and mentored graduate students to further studies in the field.

At the university, she served in many roles at the Vocational and Rehabilitation Research Institute and, for more than a decade until her retirement, director of the Community Rehabilitation and Disabilities Studies program in the Cummings School of Medicine – a program that she helped found and that was unique in Canada for its focus on community-based, experiential learning. She was co-editor of the International Journal of Disability, Community and Rehabilitation for a decade.

In the 1980s, she advocated to gain permission for a student with an intellectual disability to study at the university. Dr. Hughson then worked with others to engage schools across Alberta, and then British Columbia, to create programs in inclusive education, and she spoke at international conferences on the subject. She sat on the board of the Integrated Post-Secondary Education Society of Alberta for 22 years.

Dr. Hughson worked closely with Inclusion Alberta in a paid capacity and as a volunteer. With others, through that group, she helped develop an evaluation tool in 2008 that assesses the quality of inclusive education programs.

It was through that group that she helped launch a family leadership workshop series that supported families in learning to advocate for better support and care. She acted as an adviser for the group’s complex-needs initiative. She also often worked directly with people with disabilities and their families, helping them navigate the system and offering them hope for a different kind of future. “She provided a vision for them and helped them develop it,” said Ms. Duncan Bonokoski.

Bruce Uditsky worked with Dr. Hughson for many years through Inclusion Alberta and said her personality aided her greatly in her work. “She could connect with people. She was very inviting. People found her easy to talk to. She emanated trustworthiness, so people opened up to her.”

He said Dr. Hughson helped him fully understand the systematic biases that worked against disabled people. He found her work was always driven by a strong set of ideas. “She wanted people to have a real sense of belonging and meaningful relationships, not just be physically present,” he said. “She also recognized the gifts that people with disabilities bring to the world.”

“She worked tirelessly,” husband Roger Hughson said of her efforts related to research, community and advocacy projects. He recalls her being on the phone almost daily with colleagues, families and PhD students, and with community groups in the Calgary area, personally setting up placements for undergraduate students.

But her devotion sometimes put her at odds with university administrators. If the school insisted on actions that Dr. Hughson felt were not inclusive, she would push back until she got justice, said Joanna Rankin, who took over Dr. Hughson’s position as director of the Community Rehabilitation and Disabilities Studies program in 2021. “She was brave in who she was willing to take on. Sometimes that might not have furthered her career,” Ms. Rankin said.

While Dr. Hughson earned the Werklund School of Education’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 1999, her résumé lacked the kind of accolades often coveted in academia. For instance, she never made full professor.

Elizabeth Anne Duncan was born on June 2, 1948, in Neepawa, Man., to parents Walter and Dorothy. The family, which also included sister Norrie, moved to Vermillion, Alta., and then to Calgary.

Anne studied psychology at the University of Calgary. It was in 1967, while she was still a student, that she worked at Deerhome (later called the Michener Centre) in Red Deer, Alta., and discovered her passion for justice for people with disabilities.

Around this time, she met her future husband, Roger Hughson. After they married in 1970, their first place together was in a group home where Dr. Hughson supported eight women.

Dr. Hughson then completed her MSc in educational psychology and became involved in community work and advocacy around deinstitutionalizing people with intellectual disabilities. She finished her PhD at the University of Alberta while already working as an associate professor at U Calgary.

The Hughsons had two children, Jesse and Kate, and spent a lot of time with sister Norrie’s husband and two children. Kate and Ms. Duncan Bonokoski would attend the yearly Inclusion Alberta conference, as they could also get in a trip to the West Edmonton Mall.

“But then we got hooked on the stories of families that were changing the world and showing that inclusion worked,” says Ms. Duncan Bonokoski, who is now the executive director of the BC Initiative for Inclusive Post-secondary Education while Kate Hughson is the community engagement and development coordinator for Inclusion Alberta.

Dr. Hughson was always reading a book and was up on the latest movies. She never let Roger see the wine bill at restaurants – she was always buying drinks for others. Anyone coming through Calgary who needed a place to stay would crash at the Hughson house.

At the funeral, Ms. Duncan Bonokoski recalled, “Everybody I spoke to said, ‘I lived with Anne once.’” She herself lived at her aunt and uncle’s home for a year while studying at the university.

Upon her death, many families she had helped lamented the loss on social media. Mr. Hughson said some called her an “earth angel,” which he thought was apt.

Mr. Uditsky agrees that while Dr. Hughson changed policy for people with disabilities, her one-on-one impact was even more powerful. “It’s not just her overall work. She worked directly with families; I think they’re the one who most appreciated her effort, her ability to understand them without having to explain themselves. They’re the ones who are going to miss her the most.”

Dr. Hughson leaves her husband, two children, sister, brother in law, niece and nephew.