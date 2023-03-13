An indefinite general strike is under way at Quebec City’s Université Laval, where nearly 1,300 professors are off the job.

The unionized professors went on strike today after a negotiation blitz between management and their union did not result in a new contract.

The most recent collective agreement expired on Dec. 1, and the union has made a number of demands including equitable distribution of positions, better administrative supports, better work-life balance and workload management.

The union members voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate during a meeting on March 2, when nearly three-quarters of members were present.

The university has posted on its website a list of courses and activities that will be affected by the strike.